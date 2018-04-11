Offal spillage closes two lanes of M62 slip road in Bradford

An early morning offal spillage closed two lanes of an M62 slip road.

The slimy spillage happened on the exit slip road at junction 26 for the A58 of the westbound carriageway forcing a 30mph speed restriction to be in place.

A tweet from the Highways Agency on Wednesday morning said the lane closures would remain in place "until contractors have cleansed the spillage."

The incident had originally been reported as tomatoes on the carriageway, but has now been confirmed as offal.

What is offal?

Offal can be described as the entrails and internal organs of an animal to be used as food, a waste material or decomposing animal flesh.