Police are trying to trace a teenager who has gone missing in Leeds.

Rio Worby, 16, was last seen in Leeds city centre.

Officers today (Monday) said she is known to travel to areas in the south of England.

Rio is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall with ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing black knee-length boots, black jeans, a black crop top, black jacket and had a dark handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 2049.