Officers seize cannabis plants in Huddersfield raids

Have your say

Large amounts of cannabis have been seized after police swooped on properties in Huddersfield.

Warrants were issued for the raids in Winston Street and Moor Bottom Road, which took place on April 27 and May 2.

At Winton Street in Lockwood, the property was searched and six cannabis plants were found with "cultivating" equipment.

A 52-year-old man was arrested.

Meanwhile, a cannabis farm was discovered at another property in Moor Bottom Road.

Some 15 plants were seized by officers at the address.

Inspector James Kitchen, from Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This week, the team has conducted two warrants and seized a substantial amount of Class B drugs.

"We would always encourage members of the public to contact us if they have information about possible drugs production in our communities.

"We will always investigate any information received and take the appropriate action to rid our streets of drugs."

Anyone with information can be given to your local NPT direct via 101 or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.