Have your say

An oil spill has caused one lane of the M1 to be shut near Sheffield.

Traffic officers have closed the inside lane northbound between junction 34 at Tinsley and junction 35 at Chapeltown on the outskirts of the city.

The spillage was caused by an earlier collision between two vehicles.

A spokesperson for Highways England tweeted: “Contractors heading to scene to clear this. Please adhere to Red X lane closures on approach.”