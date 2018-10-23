Old Bailey judge to hear Tommy Robinson contempt case

The contempt of court case of English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson returns to the Old Bailey today.

Robinson - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - was freed from prison in August after three leading judges quashed a contempt of court finding made at Leeds Crown Court.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC is due to hear the case at the Old Bailey following an earlier hearing last month.

At his last appearance, Robinson was ushered into court amid a large police presence as supporters, holding Union and St George’s flags, chanted his name, while photographers and camera operators jostled for position.