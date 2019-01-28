On-the-run Bower brothers taunted police on Facebook before death crash in Sheffield

Have your say

Two Sheffield brothers involved in a death crash which claimed four lives taunted the police while they were on the run before the collision.

Elliott and Declan Bower, from the Manor estate, spent two weeks on the run after South Yorkshire Police circulated their details and revealed that they were wanted over a number of serious offences, including attempted murder.

They were arrested after a stolen Volkswagen Golf they were travelling in ploughed into a people carrier – killing two men, a woman and a young child.

The crash claimed the lives of Adnan Ashraf, 35 and his 16-month old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

Family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50, also died and three others were seriously injured.

The Bower brothers were being chased by a police car at the time of the smash after officers spotted the fugitives and began following the men.

Declan, aged 23, was wanted for questioning over an attempted murder, serious assault and driving while disqualified.

Elliott, 18, was wanted in connection with a serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to have a drug assessment.

During their time on the run, they taunted South Yorkshire Police on Facebook.

They posted a photograph of themselves together, with one of the brothers seen smirking and the other smoking while making an offensive hand gesture aimed at the police.

A police warning was issued while they were on the run, with those shielding them told to expect to be prosecuted.

Elliott Bower, who was behind the wheel of the stolen VW Golf involved in the death crash on Main Road, Darnall, on Friday, November 9, pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Declan pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a blade.

An 18-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

They were sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court today.

Elliott Bower was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison and Declan Bower was sentenced to seven years and ten months.

A third defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to seven years and ten months.