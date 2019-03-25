On the spot: Kate Armitage, head of quality assurance at Qualsys

Dinner with the Boss would be just the tune for Kate Armitage, head of quality assurance at Qualsys.

What was your first job? I was a claims assessor for PMI at Norwich Union in Southampton.

If you weren’t in your current position, what would you be doing? Forensic pathologist.

What was your worst mistake? Not telling my mum I loved her before she died of alcoholism. I was 18 when I turned her life-support off.

What’s your ideal day away from the office? An early morning gym session then out in the Peaks with afternoon tea.

Name one person you would like to have dinner with and why? Bruce Springsteen; I have been a huge fan since I was a young child. He’s been with me through thick and thin.

What was your best subject at school? Biology or Psychology at A-level.

What are your hobbies? Weight-training, spin, being up to my knees in mud.

What would you do if you won the Lottery? Give to various alcohol and cancer charities, buy a pet-friendly bed and breakfast in the country.

What’s your favourite item of clothing? All of my gym clothing.

What’s your favourite time of day? Early Friday evening; log burner on, glass of red wine in hand or early morning on the weekend with a cuppa; both with my husband.

What’s the best thing about Yorkshire? Being so close to fabulous countryside like the Peak District.

What would you like your epitaph to be? ‘Tramps like us baby, we were born to run.’