On the spot: Patrick Noakes, managing director at Victoria Gate Casino

Focus on actions not minutes during meetings to save time says Patrick Noakes, managing director at Victoria Gate Casino.

What was your first job? A trainee dealer at Stakis Casinos in Birmingham.

If you weren’t in your present position, what would you be doing? I’d become a travel photographer.

What is the worst mistake you’ve ever made? I can’t recall any howling blunders, but certainly when the industry was expanding into new leisure targeted casinos in the mid-2000s there were some sites I got right and some that in hindsight I wouldn’t do again.

What’s your ideal day away from the office? A chill out day with my wife and the dog finding new picturesque and historic places to visit.

Name one person you would like to have dinner with and why? My grandfather. He passed away when I was quite young and I recently researched his service history during the WWII. He served in the war in India, Africa and Burma under Mountbatten and I would be fascinated to hear about his experiences.

What was your best subject at school? Statistics.

What are your hobbies? Photography, reading and films.

What would you do if you won the lottery? I’d take the chance to travel more.

What is your top time saving tip? When you plan a meeting, don’t record meeting minutes, but focus on noting down the actions instead

What is your favorite time of day? The evenings.

What is your favorite item of clothing? A smart suit jacket.

What would your epitaph be? The diet didn’t work.