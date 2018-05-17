One beach in Yorkshire gets a Blue Flag - it’s Whitby!

From today, one beach in Yorkshire will be able to fly a Blue Flag – an international award that tells the public it’s one of the best beaches in the world.

Whitby has been given the award, so those visiting can be sure of a clean, safe beach with great facilities and water quality.

Whitby beach.



What’s more, 15 beaches in the region have also received the Seaside Award – Keep Britain Tidy’s own award for the beaches that meet the very highest standards for cleanliness and facilities.



The international Blue Flag and the UK Seaside Awards are the quality marks for beaches and mean those visiting them can be sure that they are clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as the tough international bathing water quality standards.



Alongside this, Blue Flag beaches have to run a minimum of five educational activities for the local community and visitors to make people aware of the importance of looking after the natural environment.



Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “Blue Flag leads the fightback for the Blue Planet. Our research shows that nearly two thirds (65%) of parents would prefer to visit beaches with Blue Flag or Seaside Award status, so growing the number of beaches with an award is vital to encourage more families to visit our beautiful coastline.



“Blue Flag and Seaside Awards set the standard for our beaches, including the war against the litter and plastic that does so much damage to our marine environment.



“Keep Britain Tidy leads the fight to create clean, plastic-free beaches. We are committed to creating a great environment on our doorstep for everyone to enjoy and offering a quality mark that shows everyone just how fantastic our beaches can be.”