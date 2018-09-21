One confirmed dead after A62 crash in Leeds

Have your say

Police have confirmed that one person has died in a crash on the A62 in Leeds.

Police were called to reports of two vehicle crash on Gelderd Road/A62 in the direction of Leeds at around 2.20pm today (Friday, September 21).

The scene following the incident

The collision involved a red Volkswagen Take Up and a black Audi Estate.

There was heavy disruption leading back on to the M62 at junction 27 and the road remains closed.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that a driver died at the scene.

Diversions are still in place.

