One lane of M1 closed near Leeds as morning rush gets underway

One lane of the M1 motorway is closed near Leeds due to a broken down vehicle.

VIDEO: On shift with West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit

The van is blocking lane one of four on the southbound carriageway at junction 41 for the A650.

Meanwhile, the entry slip road at junction 40 northbound on the M1 also has a broken down vehicle on it.

READ: The next homes plan for Leeds South Bank submitted

Plastic has also been reported on the northbound carriageway at junction 46 of the M1 which is believed to be affecting lanes one and two.