One lane of M62 slip road closed near Leeds

Motorists are facing delays this morning after one lane of an M62 slip road near Leeds.

A stalled down vehicle has caused a lane of the westbound entry slip road at junction 26 for Whitehall Road to close.

There has been an accident on the A650 Bradford Road which is causing slow moving traffic at the junction for the A654 Thorpe Lane in both directions.

Meanwhile, one lane of the M1 northbound is closed near Sheffield causing slow traffic.

The vehicle is between junction 30 for the A616 and junction 31 for the A57.

Lane one of four is currently out of use.