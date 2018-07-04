One of Doncaster's biggest employers to move into new town centre HQ

A Doncaster pension firm is set to move its 100 employees into a new town centre base next week.

My Pension Expert, which is currently based in Auckley, is moving its headquarters to the Colonnades shopping centre in Doncaster town centre.

The firm will move into Colonnades House, the office block formerly occupied by Doncaster Council on Duke Street, from Monday.

The company, one of the largest employers in Doncaster and one of the UK's leading at-retirement advisers says the move will create easier access for employees and strengthens MPE's commitment to growing the business in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: "With the train station 300 metres away, employees and business partners across the UK will enjoy much easier access to our headquarters.

"MPE is one of Doncaster’s largest employers and the office move strengthens its commitment to growing the business in the town."

Currently employing 95 people, the relocation will allow MPE to continue sourcing top local talent to strengthen its workforce.

Andrew Megson, executive chairman of MPE said, “MPE now has a building to match its ambition. Our decision to move strengthens our commitment to continuing our growth in Doncaster; the hub of South Yorkshire.

“We are in the midst of an exciting new chapter. With many more innovative developments in the pipeline, MPE will continue to go from strength to strength”.

The firm is moving from its premises in Hayfield Business Park near Robin Hood Airport.