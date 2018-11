One of Doncaster’s oldest women has died at the age of 102.

Gladys Wood, who lived in Bentley, died earlier this month.

An obituary for Mrs Wood said that she died peacefully on 11 November.

It described her as the ‘beloved wife of the late Les and added: “Auntie Gladys will be sadly missed by all

her family and friends.”

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 26 November at 1pm.