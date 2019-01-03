One of Yorkshire’s favourite pizza takeaways goes up for sale

Popular takeaway Capone’s of Wibsey has huge potential for new owners.

It’s been the ‘go to’ place for pizza for 30 years, known for its tempting toppings made right in front of customers’ eyes.

Now Capone’s of Wibsey is set to enter a whole new era – and move into new ownership.

The owners of the popular pizza, pasta and burger takeaway are set to retire and have placed the business on the market.

And with a well-established reputation, the thriving business – which packs in customers without even having to advertise or offer a delivery service – is expected to attract widespread interest from potential new owners.

A key feature of Capone’s is the current owners’ decision not to offer a delivery service, which means there is potential for new owners to introduce a new element to the already thriving business.

The Moore Avenue business – at the heart of a densely populated residential area - was established in 1988 and has been in the same hands ever since.

Its sale is being handled by Leeds-based business specialists Ernest Wilson, who have decades of experience in handling commercial property deals.

A spokesperson for Ernest Wilson said: “Capone’s is a really special business that does really well even though it has no online presence, just opens from 5pm to 11pm and has stuck to a ‘no deliveries’ policy.

“That means there’s great opportunity for a new buyer to step in and take the business to a new level.”

As well as the commercial kitchen and its open preparation area that allows customers to see their pizza being prepared, the business includes basement storerooms and toilet facilities.

It comes with self-contained private two-bedroom family accommodation with parking.

The business currently operates for six days a week between 5pm and 11pm – again offering the opportunity for a new owner to extend hours and boost income.

It is available on either leasehold or freehold terms.

Ernest Wilson are one of the UK’s leading agents for businesses for sale. Established since 1956, its representatives have successfully concluded the sales of many thousands of business across the country.

The firm buys and sells business on behalf of clients, and offers finance options and support.

