One person taken to hospital after car flips over in Leeds city centre

One person was taken to hospital after a car flipped on its roof in Leeds city centre.

Police were called to a two vehicle collision at 10.37pm on Sunday, June 24 involving a red Honda Civic and red Vauxhall Viva on Kirkgate in the city centre, at the junction for Call Lane and New York Street.

Kirtgate incident. PIC: Nick Moore

One person was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with injuries that aren't thought to be serious, while the driver of the second vehicle didn't suffer any injuries.