After Brexit it is time to reconsider who we allow to stand as an MP - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

AFTER the disgrace that has played out in Parliament in the last two-and-a-half years, isn’t it about time there was a serious rethink about eligibility to become an MP?

With a few exceptions, Parliament appears to be full of people who went straight to Westminster from university with no idea of the real world, or people who would struggle to hold down a proper job.

Surely we need some form of entrance exam and in depth interview to determine candidates’ honesty, integrity and intelligence before they are allowed to stand? Otherwise we can only look forward to more inept governance in the future.

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

WHOEVER follows Theresa May as Prime Minister will have a hard act to follow (Bernard Ingham, The Yorkshire Post, April 3). Mrs May has put her heart and soul into a most difficult and challenging position in British politics. She was only interested in the wellbeing and success of the country. She was most certainly not looking for personal aggrandisement. Hopefully her successor will display a similar attitude and commitment.

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

CANON Michael Storey (The Yorkshire Post, March 28) keeps on misfiring in his obsession to discredit the Brexit result by claiming that only 37 per cent of the eligible population voted for Leave. I’m afraid it is Remainers who cannot accept and observe the legitimate result of a democratic decision, who have contributed to the current chaos.

I would humbly suggest the Canon stays clear of the maths in his abortive attempt to prove that the Brexit result was in fact a triumph for Remain.

From: RGN Webb, The Grove, Hipperholme, Halifax.

WE’VE been told that one of the advantages of Brexit is that our Government will be able to take decisions.

Good luck with that!

From: B Murray, Sheffield.

TO revoke Article 50 is a good idea but the only way to avoid a backlash from the Brexiteers is to have another referendum.

From: Les Wilkie, Mill Street, Hutton Cranswick.

COME back Guy Fawkes – all is forgiven.