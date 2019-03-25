All Brexit shows is we would rather be governed by our own fools in Westminster rather than the arrogant and corrupt fools in Brussels – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Anthony Dew, Fangfoss, York.

WE, the people, are ruled by fools. But if the referendum on our EU membership shows one thing, it is that we would, by a small yet clear margin, prefer to be ruled by our own fools in Westminster rather than those supremely arrogant, unaccountable and corrupt fools in Brussels or Strasbourg.

Our Prime Minister is doing her honest duty to us and to the whole of our ‘United’ Kingdom. Ever since the foolish (but apparently unavoidable) referendum, Mrs May has done her duty with admirable steadfastness. She does not deserve the vilification she now daily endures, both from MPs of so many different stripes, and the biased reporting of the BBC and others.

Our MPs now seem intent on wresting control of the process to themselves, but are so divided, strident and intransigent in their views that any consensus around any alternative to the PM’s deal appears impossible. And at the moment they clearly do not represent the will of the majority of us, the people, who foolishly voted the way we did, but who pretty much unanimously now desire an end to the Brexit “debate”.

We, the people, did not vote for the PM’s deal, but we certainly did not vote for the current shambles either. We expect at least a degree of competence from our representatives, and a sense that whatever their different demands and desires, they will (sooner rather than later) act in our and the UK’s best interests. Unfortunately they show little sign of that.

There are calls for a second referendum on the grounds that it would surely reverse the result of the first one. But that is both pointless and anti-democratic. As well as the anger of those who would rightly demand respect for what we’ve decided already, if one were to be called, even if we did vote ‘Remain’, the result would likely be in Remain’s favour by only a very few points. We would then be in no different position than we are now: a country and a government divided. But very much weaker.

It is delay and indecision that weakens us. Our MPs should now either support the PM’s deal or vote for no deal. Neither way is good, but nor would either path be the end of the world for the UK. We are a powerful nation and either way we would still be able to negotiate new and different arrangements with the EU and the rest of world into the future.

Our Government’s mandate is clear: whether you like it or not you should get us out of the EU. It wasn’t MPs who voted for the UK to leave the EU, it was us, the people. The time for decision is now. The rules of the game cannot be altered by hindsight, and dithering won’t help. MPs should and must respect our decision.

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

THE problem with John Bercow (Matthew Flinders, The Yorkshire Post, March 21) is that he doesn’t practise what he preaches – let’s put to one side his obnoxious carry on when shouting down MPs, none of which would ever occur in business, or in education.

He pays high regard to “courtesy” and in doing so, decries MPs who don’t communicate their intentions to others when a matter affects them.

But did he inform the Government of his intention to make his statement? No he didn’t! And it seems that he’s proud that he didn’t, because he reckons he doesn’t have to.

High morals demanded upon others, while he plays God.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

HIGHLY educated MPs seem to have great difficulty understanding the meaning of the word “leave”. They might like to borrow my dictionary that states leave means to go away finally and permanently, to cease to belong to. That is what we voted for.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

IT is no good Conservative MPs complaining about being criticised over the Brexit fiasco. One has to question the intelligence of these MPs in electing a Remain leader to oversee Brexit in the first place?

From: Toby Kilby-Pollard, Representative, Mabgate Town Hall, Leeds.

I WRITE to you with regard to the imminent closure of Mabgate Town Hall – an important civic space in Leeds being forced to close its doors amid the pressure

of redevelopment.

Located in the historic “City of Mabgate”, the Town Hall has acted as a vital resource for the surrounding community, housing dance classes, artist studios and a gallery space as well as local businesses.

Its closure is an all too familiar sight as the redevelopment of Leeds city centre stretches eastwards and such important municipal buildings are increasingly forced out of existence.

The building will be vacated in preparation for its demolition and the subsequent construction of apartments on its former site in the coming months.

Nonetheless, we believe the legacy of Mabgate Town Hall should not be forgotten and as such welcome a response to this significant piece of local history.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

RE drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel (The Yorkshire Post, March 21), I travel between Driffield and York often and rarely see a police patrol.

The police have been so reduced by the Government’s cuts that they have little time to do much in the way of patrolling.

As a former police officer, we often said that the police would become like the Fire Service and leave the station only when called out to an incident.

They are not even up to that, through no fault of their own, and it is common to read or hear of a burglary not warranting immediate attendance due to staff shortages.