ANALYSIS: How will the North fare under a Boris Johnson premiership?

During the Conservative leadership race Boris Johnson made many promises to many people.

He told Brexiteers that he will take Britain out of the EU by 31 October “do or die”, he promised frontbench jobs to loyal colleagues and, to Northern voters, he pledged to rebalance Britain’s economy.

We don’t yet know if Mr Johnson will be a Prime Minister of his word, but whether he is going to deliver for the North will become clear in the first few weeks of his premiership.

The early signs are positive, with sources close to the future Prime Minister indicating to the Yorkshire Post that the Northern Powerhouse Minister will now attend Cabinet.

This is significant as it elevates the brief and gives the project a voice at the top table.

But the pivotal moment which will determine the immediate prospects for the region under a Johnson-government will be his choice of Chancellor.

Some of those in the running to take over at the Treasury have signalled that they would prioritise Northern initiatives.

Sajid Javid - who is a favourite for the role - was one of the first senior figures to back the influential Power Up the North campaign, in which the region’s publications demanded fairer treatment.

He also set out plans for a 100bn fund designed to release cash for vital infrastructure projects and rebalance investment across the country.

Other candidates seem less eager to move money north, with Liz Truss - another frontrunner for the job - hinting that she could scrap the high-speed rail project HS2, removing much-needed rail-investment.

But while Mr Johnson’s choice of top team will undoubtedly set the tone for his time in office, his own character will also have an impact as we discover if his campaign rhetoric can be trusted.

At the Yorkshire leadership hustings, he told this newspaper that he backed the ambitious Northern Powerhouse Rail plan, which if delivered will transform the region’s transport connections.

He also suggested that Treasury rules would be changed in order to funnel money away from London and the South East to other areas of the country.

There is no doubt that he has made some of the right noises over the past few weeks. Now we will find out if he meant what he said.