Andrew Vine: NHS can’t cough up the cash to treat every sniffle

A WINTER’S day at my GP’s surgery and a typical scene – the waiting room packed to the rafters, set to a soundtrack of coughs and sneezes.

Being there to see the nurse, not a doctor, I breezed straight in. She was streaming with the same cold I had, and so we commiserated with each other.

Then she said: “That’s what they’re all waiting to see the doctor for. It’s this cold.”

And there, in a nutshell, is one of the problems bedevilling the NHS as the inevitable winter crisis looms.

There are still too many people turning up with trivial complaints, gumming up the system and effectively wasting time and resources.

I’m no medic, but I know just as well as the practice nurse that there’s nothing a GP can do for the sort of bug that appears as soon as winter arrives and spreads rapidly through workplaces and schools.

Yes, it’s a stinker this year, the nurse and I agreed, stubbornly hanging around and taking ages to clear up. But it’s just a cold, and the familiar regime of a couple of paracetamol, plenty of hot drinks and keeping warm will make it bearable until it goes.

Except that hadn’t registered with quite a number of patients who had soaked up a lot of valuable GP time. Outside, I overheard one complaining that the doctor had refused to prescribe antibiotics with a degree of indignation that ignored the fact he or she knows perfectly well what treatment will work and what won’t.

In common with many surgeries, mine shares a building with a pharmacy. It didn’t seem to have occurred to quite a number of people waiting that popping in to ask the pharmacist to recommend something to alleviate their symptoms would probably have been just as effective.

But as the nurse said to me as I left: “What can we do? We can’t turn people away if they want to see the doctor.”

No they can’t, and nor should they. The degree of reassurance that some of those patients will have gained from seeing the doctor and being told that, however grotty they feel, there is nothing really to worry about should not be underestimated.

Nevertheless, we can’t go on like this if the NHS is to have even a fighting chance of meeting the demands on it, which places a duty on us all to think twice before picking up the phone to book an appointment, or turning up at accident and emergency with an ailment that cannot be regarded as either.

Despite the extra £337m of what amounts to emergency funding allocated to the NHS in last month’s Budget, the service faces one of its toughest winters.

Notice of that was served last week when it emerged that up to 99 per cent of hospital beds were already occupied, and this before the worst of the cold weather arrives, let alone a spike in admissions because of flu.

The familiar issue of bed-blocking is part of the problem, with 11 per cent occupied by patients fit to be discharged but having nowhere to go because of a shortage of social care.

Political arguments can rage backwards and forwards over the level of funding the NHS needs – as they have since the service was founded in 1948 – but it is down to all of us to do our bit to help.

There is no asset or service more prized in Britain than the NHS, which embodies the values of compassion and a sense of social justice that lie at the heart of our national character.

People become very sentimental about it, and rightly so, but that needs to be tempered with a dose of common sense and realism.

In the face of a steadily increasing and ageing population, it simply cannot be all things to all people all the time. During periods of the greatest strain, especially the winter, something has to give.

Acknowledging that means fostering a new sense of national responsibility for the NHS, in which people are encouraged to ask themselves if they really need to see the doctor or turn up at hospital.

No sensible person squanders their household budget unnecessarily, and there is no reason why they should regard the funds available to care for the sick with any less care.

If a visit to the pharmacy or a call to the NHS 111 service provides help, advice or reassurance, and eases the pressure on surgeries or hospitals, then every effort ought to be made to turn doing so into a habit for the public.

The NHS isn’t one of those services where if you don’t use it, you lose it. It’s more a case that if it’s used thoughtlessly, its ability to cope will be seriously compromised.

None of us want that, or to find that we can’t get a GP appointment when we really need it because the waiting room is full of people with the sniffles.