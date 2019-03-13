Anti-Semitism row means Labour is not holding Government to account – YP Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

BEING neither Jewish nor a member of the Labour Party (or any party), I was surprised by accusations of anti-Semitism. Labour was the party that had Ed Miliband as leader and has Jon Lansman as cheerleader for Jeremy Corbyn. Both are of Jewish origin so the accusations seemed astounding.

Seeking clarification, I contacted a Jewish friend and Labour Party member. He emphatically said the number of cases of anti-Semitism was exaggerated with little evidence linking them to Labour Party members. He suggested many allegations were based on remarks taken totally out of context.

I cannot check his claims, though I agree that one case of anti-Semitism is one too many. All should be investigated.

Jeremy Corbyn is not very effective as leader, though he makes a change from the Oxbridge clique dominating British politics. Some are using the anti-Semitism row as a stick to beat him, a classic case of throwing enough mud at a wall in the hope some will stick?

While Labour is distracted with this row, serious discussion about its policies – and the failings of the present Government – goes by the board. It is tragic.