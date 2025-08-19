Barkley and Co: Wakefield’s award-winning doggy daycare
At Barkley and Co, dogs enjoy a safe, stimulating, and friendly environment. The purpose-built indoor and outdoor play areas allow dogs to socialise, exercise, and explore under the watchful eyes of experienced, passionate staff. Every dog receives individual attention, ensuring they feel secure, happy, and well-cared-for throughout the day.
The daycare’s commitment to excellence extends beyond supervision. With force-free, positive care, dogs are encouraged to play, learn, and thrive in a stress-free atmosphere. Owners can rest easy knowing their pets are not only safe but genuinely enjoying themselves.
Barkley and Co also offers grooming, training, and puppy socialisation programmes, making it a one-stop destination for all dog care needs. Conveniently located near Pugneys Country Park, the facility combines accessibility with a peaceful, dog-friendly environment.
Whether you have a playful puppy or an older companion, Barkley and Co provides award-winning, 5-star care that goes above and beyond. For dog owners in Wakefield seeking professionalism, compassion, and top-quality service, Barkley and Co Doggy Daycare is simply the best choice.
Visit or contact Barkley and Co today and give your dog the care they deserve.