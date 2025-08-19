Barkley and Co: Wakefield’s award-winning doggy daycare

If you’re looking for the very best care for your dog in Wakefield, look no further than Barkley and Co Doggy Daycare. Recognised for its exceptional standards, this award-winning facility has earned a 5-star “higher standard” rating from Wakefield Council, making it one of the most trusted names in dog care across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Barkley and Co, dogs enjoy a safe, stimulating, and friendly environment. The purpose-built indoor and outdoor play areas allow dogs to socialise, exercise, and explore under the watchful eyes of experienced, passionate staff. Every dog receives individual attention, ensuring they feel secure, happy, and well-cared-for throughout the day.

The daycare’s commitment to excellence extends beyond supervision. With force-free, positive care, dogs are encouraged to play, learn, and thrive in a stress-free atmosphere. Owners can rest easy knowing their pets are not only safe but genuinely enjoying themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barkley and Co also offers grooming, training, and puppy socialisation programmes, making it a one-stop destination for all dog care needs. Conveniently located near Pugneys Country Park, the facility combines accessibility with a peaceful, dog-friendly environment.

Wakefield's Best Dog Daycare

Whether you have a playful puppy or an older companion, Barkley and Co provides award-winning, 5-star care that goes above and beyond. For dog owners in Wakefield seeking professionalism, compassion, and top-quality service, Barkley and Co Doggy Daycare is simply the best choice.