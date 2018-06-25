Baroness Sugg: Heathrow expansion will benefit all of UK

MPs will today face a landmark decision – whether to vote in favour of expansion at Heathrow or oppose it. This is a scheme which would bring more flights, more jobs and greater economic growth to the UK. And while this remarkable infrastructure project would take place in the South East of England, its benefits would be felt right across the country.

Thriving airports in the North will benefit hugely from expansion with new routes to London – and the new routes for business across the world that will follow. Yorkshire businesses need better access to the emerging markets of places like China, India and Brazil. And a newly-expanded Heathrow can deliver them.

Regular readers of The Yorkshire Post will have seen David Laws, chief executive of Leeds Bradford Airport, make the case for Heathrow expansion before. He clearly still believes it’s the best option for his airport – and the people it serves – because he signed a joint letter of the UK’s regional airports.

And Doncaster Sheffield also added their name to the letter. They were joined by representatives from Scotland, Northern Ireland and Cornwall in a list of 38 domestic airports publicly supporting an expanded Heathrow.

Our analysis predicts that, with expansion, passenger numbers from airports outside of London would increase by 80 per cent by 2050. The Government has been clear that around 15 per cent of new slots at an expanded Heathrow will be for UK flights, reversing a recent decline.

To deliver this, Heathrow has committed to discounting airport charges for domestic passengers and financially supporting new routes. And if these commercial incentives do not work, the Government will step in to protect newly-created slots.

So it is no wonder that easyJet has been among the leading airlines to highlight that Heathrow expansion will benefit passengers from all parts of the UK, suggesting that fares could be 30 per cent lower on routes to existing UK and European destinations.

Heathrow’s expansion would provide an extra 16 million long-haul seats by 2040. This will give passengers in Yorkshire better access to a wide range of global destinations and open up Yorkshire’s stunning sites to tourists visiting the UK.

But a third runway at Heathrow is not without its critics. You may have read a piece by Putney MP Justine Greening in The Yorkshire Post on June 16 in which the former Transport Secretary made her own case against the expansion of Heathrow Airport. Justine’s passion is clear and it is understandable that she wants to make the case on behalf of her constituents in west London who are concerned about the local impact of a new runway at the airport.

But I think regional airports, civic leaders, chambers of commerce, trades union representatives and CBI boards make a more compelling case for the regions they represent. That is why I hope the MPs for West Yorkshire (and indeed the rest of the county) will support Heathrow expansion, even if an MP for west London does not.

Critics of our plans have claimed that we should be, instead, looking to expand the long haul routes available from regional airports. But this is not an either/or choice. The UK needs an international-class hub airport to compete with traditional rivals in Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, plus newer arrivals such as Dubai. But we will always support ambitious regional airports to expand where appropriate. And, just to reiterate the point, the regional airports themselves support our approach.

It’s nonsense to suggest increasing the UK’s airport capacity would have an impact on investment in transport infrastructure across the country. From major projects like HS2 and the Great North Rail project to essential new train upgrades and road improvements, we are committed to improving the experience of passengers in the North. Between 2015 and 2020, the Government will invest a record £13bn improving and modernising Northern transport.

The Heathrow decision is the culmination of a 50-year debate about airport capacity. I applaud the dedicated and determined campaign Justine Greening has mounted on behalf of her constituents, and the opportunity that The Yorkshire Post has given us to have this discussion. But the overwhelming benefits of Heathrow expansion to Yorkshire and the wider UK are clear. Now it is time for take-off.

Liz Sugg is a Tory peer and Transport Minister.