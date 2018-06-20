Bernard Ingham: Tories must stop committing political suicide over Brexit

LET me first apologise if I depress you on the eve of my birthday. But, as I near 86, I really do wonder why I have come to live in such in such a guilt-ridden and endlessly emoting country that is irrationally going to the dogs. Where have we put our self-confidence, common sense and stiff upper lip?

Of course, Sir Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrats, will say that I have lost my marbles – if only because I voted wholeheartedly for Brexit.

But what is so wrong with wanting to govern ourselves instead of losing our identity and being sunk forever in some undemocratic European lump? What is so wonderful about the EU? Why do some people feel guilty about leaving it?

After two world wars and a proud Cold War role, we owe mainland Europe nothing. They owe us – and the Americans – their liberty.

You would not think that from the persistent denial by Remainers of the very logic of their position – that they are the EU’s fifth column trying to block the expressed will of the people.

It would serve them right if, post-Brexit, they were banned for life from public office. After all, they are destroying the Mother of Parliaments. Why should anyone bother to vote any more since our much-vaunted Westminster democracy has been usurped by Brussels?

Then there is immigration, which has the capacity to end our – and Europe’s – liberal culture. We are now, it seems, to admit more skilled workers at a time when most people think immigration has gone too far and has left us with severe problems – in housing, education and health resources, our security and our identity.

You may well argue that we should admit those who would help to drive the economy. I find it difficult to disagree with that, even though it is clear that some Britons won’t soil their hands with dirty jobs.

But we have only the vaguest idea of the true level of immigration since we do not know how many illegal immigrants remain within our borders.

And why do we need to admit more foreign doctors when the latest figures show that four out of 10 of our own doctors quit after five years, either to serve as well-paid locums, ply their trade overseas or wash their hands of medicine?

I am not surprised. Our long 10-year training and exploitation of young doctors is not calculated to keep them in the NHS, which is now to get a £380m a week 70th birthday Brexit bonus without a clear plan for drastic reform.

That is just throwing good money after bad at a time when giants of industry such as Rolls-Royce are thinning out their managerial layer. Why doesn’t the NHS decimate (at least) its over-paid executive deadweight, bearing in mind its continuing crises over bed-blocking and waiting lists and such scandals as hospital car park charges?

And then, to cap it all, we have the Church of England about to debate – again – whether we should have a nuclear deterrent. Why do they feel so guilty about spending money on the one thing that has kept world peace for well over 70 years?

After all, Vladimir Putin has recently acknowledged that a nuclear war would bring the end of civilisation, assuming he knows what it is. Recognising that, he is not likely to chuck nuclear bombs about. He wants a future even if the bishops and archbishops don’t.

But that brings us back to guilt. Because of our elite’s bad conscience over our condition and history, they are no doubt at one with those who want to destroy many, if not all, vestiges of our glorious past. Yet, in the process, this guilt will see the end of formal Christianity in Britain, the very foundation of our liberal democracy.

It is not enough to say that Europe as a whole suffers from these potentially fatal notions. It would be surprising if they didn’t, given that our Europhiles want to remain within the Brussels fold.

The 2016 referendum was, at root, a demonstration that the ordinary men and women of this country think it is high time our politicians put their guilt, wetness and capacity for caving in behind them and started acting in the country’s interests.

The best birthday present they could give me would be to stop, think where their wetness is leading us and take a hard-headed approach to our many societal ills, instead of committing suicide. Action this day, Mrs May.