Bill Carmichael: Battle for Brexit became rout of rebels

IN the end the great Brexit rebellion in Parliament turned out to be a bit of a damp squib.

For we politics watchers hooked on the blood and guts of Westminster battles, it was all a disappointing anti-climax.

How different it was on Wednesday morning this week when, with tension mounting to fever pitch, we were promised a knife-edge vote that could yet usher in another General Election, a dramatic change of government and a reversal of Brexit.

Dominic Grieve, the leader of the Conservative rebels, was even boasting to anyone who would listen that he could “collapse” the Government – an odd comment, you might think, from someone who professes loyalty to his party and the Prime Minister.

In the event, when the vote came, the Government defeated the Remainers’ wrecking amendment by 16 votes – a reasonable if not entirely comfortable majority given that Theresa May leads a minority administration.

Only six of the most embittered Tory Remaniacs actually rebelled, including Anna Soubry, Ken Clarke and four others you have more than likely never heard of – and probably never will.

These are people – Conservatives, let’s not forget – who are so fanatical about subjugating the UK to rule by unaccountable bureaucrats in Brussels that they are prepared to see an unreconstructed Marxist walk into Number 10. Just let that sink in.

Heaven knows what the party workers in their constituencies – who work tirelessly to get them elected – think of this treachery, but we can probably guess.

What happened to the great revolt that we were promised? We were regularly told that “at least” a dozen Conservative MPs were prepared to rebel against their own government – which, if true, would have made the vote extremely tight.

Well, to put it bluntly, they capitulated. In a staring match between Theresa May and the rebels, the rebels blinked first and backed down. They are now dressing up some tiny procedural changes to the Brexit Bill as some kind of victory – but nobody is fooled. Even Grieve, the great hope of the Remainers cause, voted against his own amendment. You would need a heart of stone not to laugh.

As Trade Secretary Liam Fox pointed out, nothing fundamental has changed and, crucially, the Government still has the important option of walking away from the talks without a deal if Michel Barnier and his team continue their bullying and intransigence.

That prospect will utterly terrify German manufactures and we can expect pressure to intensify on Barnier to accept a reasonable compromise before he wreaks terrible economic damage on Germany and other EU exporters to the UK.

Meanwhile, after the vote in the Commons, the Lords meekly capitulated too and approved the Brexit Bill, which will now receive the Royal Assent and become law of the land.

So in recent weeks Remainer peers have inflicted probably fatal damage to the reputation of the House of Lords and gained absolutely nothing in return. How pathetic! For make no mistake, once Brexit is successfully completed, pressure will grow to abolish this ridiculously bloated second chamber and kick out the expenses fiddlers, influence peddlers and dodgy party donors on their backsides where they belong.

I have absolutely no sympathy – they have only themselves to blame.

Following this ignominious defeat, the Remainers are wondering about shocked and bewildered. They remind me of Japanese soldiers emerging from the jungle who can’t believe they lost the war.

They’ll carry on whinging – they always do – but the rest of us can ignore them and get on with Brexit.

As for Theresa May, she can now go to a summit of EU leaders next week secure in the knowledge that the necessary legislation for Britain to finally leave the EU is in the bag. That strengthens her – and Britain’s – hand immeasurably.

After the events in Parliament, she said it was a crucial step in delivering a “smooth and orderly Brexit”.

The votes, she added, “show people in the UK, and to the EU, that the elected representatives are getting on with the job, and delivering on the will of the British people”.

It was, she said, “an important step in delivering the Brexit people voted for, a Brexit that gives Britain a brighter future, a Britain in control of its money, laws and borders”.

Amen to that.