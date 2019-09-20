Boris Johnson is more like the Incredible Sulk than the Incredible Hulk - Anthony Clavane

It used to be the tradition for our political leaders to name-drop pop stars and rock musicians in the desperate hope of getting down with the kids, appealing to the hipsters and boosting their yoof appeal.

These days it’s Marvel characters. Boris Johnson is the latest politician to compare himself to a comic-book superhero.

Mark Ruffalo responded to Mr Johnson's remark, saying the Hulk "only fights for the good of the whole".

Earlier this week, skipping an outside press conference in Luxembourg because he was miffed at the prospect of facing a few noisy protestors, the prime minister transformed into The Incredible Sulk.

Sorry, that should be The Incredible Hulk. Johnson assured Leavers that Britain would burst free from the EU’s manacles in the style of the hulking humanoid of popular culture legend. It might mean writing off a few shirts but it would be worth it.

Remember when ex-Tory leader David Cameron declared his love for The Smiths, Gordon Brown sang the praises of the Arctic Monkeys and Tony Blair invited Noel Gallagher to Downing Street? And who can forget – and believe me I have certainly tried – Theresa May channelling Abba as she, er, threw some shapes before her big conference speech, boogying on to the stage to the strains of Dancing Queen?

They were, no doubt, all hoping that a bit of cool would rub off by association.

Now comparisons are frequently being made with iconic fictional mavericks whose job remit is to save the Earth from catastrophe.

It all began with The Corbyn Comic Book, which was launched two years ago at the Labour party conference. Many of the strips featured Jezza making jars of jam – and then wielding them, and the occasional marrow, at evil villains.

At this year’s Lib Dem conference the party’s new leader Jo Swinson as good as adopted the tag “WonderWoman” for herself, fantasising about becoming the next PM.

But the most delusional name-drop of all must be Stan Lee’s famous green giant, best known for such catchphrases as “Hulk is strongest one there is”, ”Hulk smash” and “Don’t make me angry Mr Juncker, you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.”

Well, I’m angry. Angry that Boris has appropriated one of my favourite comic-book superheroes. The character first appeared in 1962 and, as a young boy growing up in that decade, I identified with the introverted physicist Dr Bruce Banner who, following a gamma ray accident, becomes prone to going off the rails from time to time.

In my case, although there was no botched scientific experiment to report, this meant getting sent off quite often in football matches despite being a mild-mannered “girly swot” – as Johnson described Cameron.

I adored the long-running 1970s TV series starring Bill Bixby as Dr Banner and Lou Ferrigno as the Hulk. And, in recent years, there have been several enjoyable incarnations in various Hollywood films, with the character played by Eric Bana, Edward Norton and, best of all, Mark Ruffalo.

Ruffalo was also angry with the prime minister. As angry as guitarist Johnny Marr when he tweeted to Cameron: “Stop saying that you like The Smiths. No you don’t. I forbid you to like it.”

The American actor didn’t go as far as banning Boris from watching his films, but he did tweet: “Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone.”

The metaphor, it seems, has backfired somewhat. It’s not a great look to compare yourself with a rampaging beast who has the temperament of a child and whose uncontrollable power brings him into regular conflict with his colleagues.

In his last appearance, in 2012’s The Avengers, Ruffalo’s Hulk destroys the aeroplane he and his fellow superheroes are flying in – which some might see as an apt symbol for a no-deal Brexit.

Actually, the more I think about it the more I agree with Johnson’s self-identification as a reckless, rule-abiding outsider ready to smash anything that stands in his way – Parliament, his own party, good relations with our European neighbours – so long as Brexit “gets done” by October 31.