This might also take some of the heat out of the mounting criticism now facing the Prime Minister for a succession of sleaze scandals – some more closer than others – that have so embarrassed Britain during the Glasgow summit.

But the real test is whether a Prime Minister who left Glasgow by private jet on Tuesday last week to attend a private dinner at a London gentlemen’s club can deliver an agreement that delivers change – and not just platitudes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a key test will be his response to research by the RSA – the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce – which confirms that up to half of the places expected to be hit hardest by job losses from decarbonisation are not in the top priority areas for ‘levelling up’ funding.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference at the Cop26 summit

It is a fundamental failing that reveals a recurring flaw in Mr Johnson’s policy-making. The former industrial heartlands of Yorkshire and the North are most susceptible to decarbonisation because of their previous reliance on heavy industry for jobs.

Yet, while the Government has acknowledged Yorshire’s potential as a world leader in green energy by providing significant support, this needs to be undertaken in tandem with the rejuvenation of all those communities that have been left behind – or which are struggling to forge a greener future.