Brexit name games don’t change Parliamentary maths for Theresa May - The Yorkshire Post says

Voters have heard all sorts of terms for Brexit in the past few years, from hard and soft to Theresa May’s quickly-shelved call for a ‘red, white and blue Brexit’.

Now the embattled Prime Minister will present her Cabinet today with the latest version of her plan for Britain’s departure from the European Union ahead of a fourth vote on her Withdrawal Agreement in June – a “bold” Brexit offer which she hopes can win extra cross-party support through measures such as extra guarantees on workers’ rights.

But her position already looks bleak, even before voters go to the polls on Thursday in European elections expected to deliver a punishing result for the Conservatives. While Mrs May has claimed she will be putting forward a “new and improved” deal to MPs, there have been no negotiations with the EU since the last Parliamentary vote while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has already said his party will oppose the agreement, saying it does not appear to be fundamentally different to what has previously been on the table.

Meanwhile, her current and former Cabinet colleagues are becoming increasingly open in setting out their stalls as potential leadership candidates to replace Mrs May, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock and ex-Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey the latest to indicate their interest in the job yesterday, joining an already-crowded field led by Boris Johnson.

No matter what you call it, it appears that Mrs May’s version of Brexit is still doomed to failure without a dramatic change of events in the coming days and weeks.