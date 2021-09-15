Bring in army to drive lorries during driver shortage like in my National Service days - Yorkshire Post letters

From: D Metcalfe, Southowram

By Yorkshire Post Letters
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 5:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 5:56 pm

I did my National Service 1953-55 at Blandford Camp in Dorset. I was in the Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers.

We serviced wagons for the trainee drivers in the Royal Army Service Corps.

There was a road circuit around the camp which was used to train drivers and both military and civilian instructors were used.

During that time, there was a strike of petrol wagon drivers in the London area. Very quickly any trainee driver who negotiated the camp circuit, reversed and then parked up the wagon was given a driving licence and sent to London.

I note that some Army drivers are helping out at the moment, but if food supplies are in danger, is it not time to call out the Army for that purpose?