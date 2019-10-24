Charlotte Bronte’s little book needs the full weight of Yorkshire to bring it home, The Yorkshire Post says

The Bronte sisters hold a very special place in Yorkshire hearts, which should make the people of our county rally to the cause of bringing a precious part of their heritage back home where it belongs.

A fund-raising drive for the expected £650,000 needed to buy one of Charlotte Bronte’s “little books” dating from 1830 deserves every success. It would complete a unique collection of the five surviving such books at the Bronte Parsonage Museum.

The Little Book by Charlotte Bronte, at the Bronte Parsonage, Haworth..Cultural Assistant Emma Littlejohns looks at the book..22nd October 2019.Picture by Simon Hulme

Haworth is its home, where it was painstakingly written and stitched together, and it should be on view to the visitors from around the world who make the pilgrimage to the village, not hidden from sight in a private collection.

Good luck to the Bronte Society in its fund-raising. The affection and admiration in which Charlotte, Emily and Anne are held within Yorkshire and beyond means it can count on enormous goodwill towards its aim. The Yorkshire Post is only too happy to lend a hand.