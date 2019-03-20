Christchurch terror attack is a warning to the world - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Fatihul Haq, President of Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Huddersfield South.

On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Huddersfield, I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to all those affected by the barbaric terrorist attack that has taken place in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Such heinous and utterly inhumane attacks must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. It is a grave tragedy that dozens of innocent Muslims have lost their lives while joining together for worship. All people, no matter their faith or belief, have the right to worship peacefully.

This tragic event should serve as a lesson and warning to other countries of the developed world that we must join together to tackle all forms of racial, ethnic and religious hatred with wisdom and with a firm hand.

Our heartfelt prayers are with the victims of these attacks and all those who have been affected. May the perpetrators of this evil act be promptly brought to justice.

Parents and social media

From: Maria Chaplia, Media Associate, Consumer Choice Center.

Social media has transformed our daily lives in a variety of ways: from business promotion to interpersonal communication. However, due to its extensive scope, it is easy to forget that it is not forced upon us in any way. Similar to the consumption of sugary products or junk food, to use or not to use social media is a choice. Where there is a choice, there is always a responsibility.

By seeking to protect young people from the detrimental health effects of social media, the Government is also protecting them from the ability to chose.

To justify the need for government intervention, Chris Elmore MP, called social media a “lawless landscape” where children work and play online. No one is questioning the importance of children’s mental health in our fast-changing world. The question to ask is why does the government believe it is its responsibility, not parents?

My 10-year old sister used to spend most of her time on social media, and the moment I found it extremely worrying, I suggested that my parents limited it to an hour per day.

After a few days of consistent limited usage of social media, what the Government would call “an addiction” disappeared.

She started going out with actual friends and felt much happier. The tax will therefore only put another burden on social media companies without solving the actual problem – which is parental responsibility.

PR needed for fair votes

From: Carolyn Murphy, Upper Poppleton, York.

My local MP does not, and to be fair cannot, support – never mind promote – my political opinions. He has been elected by a lot of people who do not share them. I accept that he is able to bring local issues to the attention of government but I do not accept that my franchise should stop there.

I want to have a say in national and international issues as well.

In a country which claims to have some of the best educational institutions in the world, are we really too stupid to manage proportional representation (PR) taking into account both local and national affairs? The maelstrom which is Brexit has shown up the weaknesses of our electoral system. When all this is over, we should put our minds to sorting it out.

Bin bags for school strikers

From: Tim Bradshaw, Slaithwaite.

How ‘wonderful’ that there is so much public support for students to walk out of school to promote a call for more action against global warming (The Yorkshire Post, March 18).

Youth Strike for Climate should be organising a positive clean-up campaign first and foremost rather than placard-waving propaganda to influence students to have a day off school/college.

Perhaps issuing bin liners would be a much more positive way of reducing pollution as the rubbish collected while they are not attending school could be a positive and meaningful way of helping the climate.

Camus knew the score

From: Brian Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

Anthony Clavane cites existentialist philosopher, novelist and goalkeeper Albert Camus who made the thought-provoking assertion: “What I know most about morality and the duty of man I owe to football” (The Yorkshire Post, Culture, March 15). Camus died in 1960 but the inherent ambivalence of the remark is as relevant today as it was over half a century ago.

Advice for diabetics

From: Jenny Hirst, co-chair of the InDependent Diabetes Trust.

With the expectation of spring on the way, many of us will be going for walks and working in the garden. People with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes are no exception to this and these are both excellent ways to be more active and take better control of blood sugar levels. However, people with diabetes do need to take a little more care and unfortunately, we have found that some people with diabetes are not aware that they need to take extra care of their feet.

Around 130 diabetes-related amputations take place every week in this country alone, mainly as a result of foot ulcers but 80 per cent of these are avoidable with proper foot care.

We have published a free booklet ‘Diabetes – Looking After Your Feet’. To receive one, telephone 01604 622837 or email jenny@iddtinternational.org.