50 years ago... Goodbye to the 10-bob note – David Behrens

There were three things American tourists didn’t like about Britain in the 1960s: we didn’t drink coffee, we drove on the wrong side of the road and our currency didn’t add up.

It was bad enough that there were three units of money instead of two; worse still that shops did not seem to know how many shillings made a pound.

Picture: PA

Price tags of 30s or 49/11 required the use of a pocket calculator to make sense of. And they had yet to be invented. Slang terms like nicker, bob and tanner might as well have been Norwegian.

Guineas – an unofficial unit which added a shilling to every pound – made things even more confusing. It was common practice to deceive the eye by printing the number in the largest size possible, with “gns” in very small type underneath.

Britain’s red yellowbrick roads only seem to head southwards

The first step towards ending all this came 50 years ago this month, a year and a half or so before the rest of our wallets were decimalised, when they stopped printing the 10-bob note.

It was the lowest denomination of banknote yet its loss made us somehow poorer. Ten shillings was a lot of money in those days: around £7 in today’s terms. More importantly, a note was a small symbol of personal wealth; a coin just a leftover trinket to be eaten by a vending machine or placed in the palm of a bus conductor.

And quite aside from the nostalgia value of an item that was everywhere and then nowhere, it was a watershed moment of a nation in flux. The 10-bob note was sepia-toned at a time when London had gone psychedelic.

Railway saga shows us why our landscape is worth fighting for

Its passage also bears an interesting parallel to the politics of today; of island-nation traditionalism versus conforming to international standards. The national debate has been littered with such diversions in the half-century since – arguments over straight cucumbers and selling milk by the litre instead of in pint bottles.

But the bitterness surrounding decimalisation itself – the replacement of pounds, shillings and pennies with “new” pence – is a cautionary tale of peculiar Britishness.

The Conservative party was as split on the issue as it was on the euro, and is on Brexit. In opposition, it had launched a Commons censure motion “regretting” changing the currency. The English penny, it was argued, dated to Anglo-Saxon times and was not to be sacrificed. But under Ted Heath, it proposed abandoning the pound altogether, in favour of a unit based on a 10-shilling coin.

The debate was already 130 years old. It had begun in 1841 with the foundation of the Decimal Association, which saw the growing importance of international trade and sought to simplify the terms on which deals were struck. It succeeded only in begetting the florin, which was the same as two shillings.

The long road to tolerance from Gentleman Jack to Prince William

Later, a Royal Commission recommended that the pound be replaced by a unit of currency consisting of 100 ha’pennies. And as late as the 1960s a new half-pound unit known as the Noble was being mooted.

Even when decimalisation had been agreed, people campaigned to save the sixpence. As a result of their success, our pockets jingled with five separate coins worth 5p or less.

It was a field day for profiteers, of course. Old pennies did not convert easily to new ones, and some items that had been on sale for 9d were “rounded up” to 5p – a difference of 33 per cent. In Yorkshire, a bus driver was reported to have taken the 50 schoolchildren he was carrying to the local police station, after they refused to pay 5p for a ticket they had correctly calculated at 3p.

Partly as a result of all that, inflation reached its highest level since the First World War.

The programme of educating the rest of us reflected the condescending attitudes of the time. The actress Doris Hare – mum from On The Buses – was engaged for a short TV film called Granny Gets The Point, which was transmitted more often than the weather forecast. It was 1970’s equivalent of the “get ready for Brexit” campaign the Government is running now, except that we knew what we were getting ready for.

As it was, we took change in our stride. We even began drinking American coffee.

Admittedly, though, it was years before some of us stopped invoking the old currency as a hedge against continuing inflation. “You’re kidding – 49p for a pint? That’s nearly 10 bob.”