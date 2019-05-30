A big shot at cricket World Cup glory – The Yorkshire Post says

ONE-DAY cricket is a totally different proposition today to 40 years ago when Geoffrey Boycott and Mike Brearley, England’s stoic opening batsmen, infamously adopted Test match tactics in the World Cup final at Lord’s against the West Indies.

Now the game is far more dynamic – and England begin this year’s tournament, the 12th in the event’s illustrious history, as deserved favourites thanks to the emergence of a new generation of buccaneering players with the skills, and charisma, which enable them to thrive in the shorter format – they would rather gamble their wicket away than block like Boycott.

With Yorkshire’s Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid to the fore, a long-overdue first World Cup win for England would not only help this trio of Tykes to promote the sport to a new generation of players and spectactors, but it would also provide the perfect fillip ahead of the Ashes series against Australia. All it needs is for them to hit the opposition for six.