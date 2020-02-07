A Budget for North must grow economy and reduce poverty in ‘blue wall’ seats – The Yorkshire Post says

THE fact that there are a record number of people in work is indicative of the resilience of the economy after a decade of austerity – and Brexit uncertainty.

Yet, as Sajid Javid finalises his first Budget as Chancellor, he also needs to respond to the systemic weaknesses identifed by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

Infrastructure investment needs to be matched by social reform is poverty is to be confronted.

Far from historically low levels of unemployment leading to increased prosperity for all, there has – paradoxically – been a significant increase in the number of working families classed as being ‘in poverty’.

And this trend is pronounced in the North – hence the JRF’s continuing support for the agenda-setting Power Up The North campaign that The Yorkshire Post and dozens of rival newspapers launched last summer.

Skills and social mobility are also crucial if Sajid Javid is to deliver a Budget for the North next month.

For, although the battle for acknowledgement has been won, early evidence of the Government’s willingness – even ability – to ‘level up’ the economy will come in next month’s Budget that Mr Javid is preparing with Rishi Sunak, the Richmond MP and Treasury Chief Secretary.

It must be a Budget for the North if the trust placed in the Tories by so-called ‘blue wall’ voters in last December’s election is to be reciprocated – and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to genuinely rebalance the economy not squandered.

And while infrastructure investment is a defining, and discernible issue, it needs to be matched by an equally ambitious programme of social reform which supports the vulnerable, like working single families, and delivers provision of affordable housing for those with the greatest financial needs. Together with a policy programme which convinces major employers and wealth-creators that the North is the place to invest, the mission now is to ensure a closer correlation between economic growth – and improved living standards – for all sections of society if the now fabled ‘blue wall’ is to be cemented. Over to you, Chancellor.