A case for giving 16-year-olds the vote so they can have their voice on climate change – The Yorkshire Post says

YOUNG people are increasingly leading the charge in combating global warming, with the Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg inspiring countless others around the world to demand action.

And so the call by the IPPR think-tank to lower the voting age to 16 so that young people can have a genuinely meaningful say on environmental policy-making has much to commend it.

Should 16-year-olds have the vote so they can have their say over climate change?

Those aged 16 can legally enter into intimate personal relationships, or marry, and are taking decisions about what to study that will determine the course of their lives. These are matters of great seriousness and there is no reason to suppose that younger voters would approach the grave threat to our planet with any less gravity.

The passion of the young when it comes to climate change has brought a debate over the voting age closer, and many would point out that they should be able to have a say, because it will fall to their generation to address its challenges.