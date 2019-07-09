A chance for Royal family to salute Bradford D-Day hero Maurice Sutcliffe – The Yorkshire Post says

LIKE so many other veterans of D-Day, Maurice Sutcliffe has an astonishing story to tell.

Now the 97-year-old from Bradford has opened up in public for the first time about the vital role he played in Normandy, with his landing craft delivering four tons of anti-tank shells key to ensuring the Allied forces could advance into France. If their vessel had been hit, the resulting explosion may well have killed hundreds of British soldiers on Sword Beach.

They then had to dispose of unstable German mines and shells cleared from the beach by taking them miles out to sea and dropping them in the water. As he put it with brilliant understatement: “It was a bit of a dodgy business.” Maurice sadly missed the chance to meet Prince William last month at a 75th anniversary commemoration event after a nasty fall that morning How heartening it would be if the Royal Family could find some way of recognising his service now his story has been told.