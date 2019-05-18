A new innings as Headingley moves into cricket big leaague – The Yorkshire Post says

EVEN though Headingley remains steeped in cricketing history, past glories were no longer sufficient to guarantee the future of international matches at the famous Leeds ground.

In order to compete with new venues, it had to move with the times and the £34m main Emerald Stand is testament to the work that Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur has successfully spearheaded with many others.

Headingley hosts its first international match this weekend since its revamp was completed.

It will be fully operational for tomorrow’s one-day international between England and Pakistan, the start of a sensational summer at Headingley which will also host four World Cup matches and then its first Ashes Test in a decade.

And at a time when the impish Joe Root, and wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, are England mainstays in all formats of the game, with Adil Rashid and David Willey also excelling in the shorter version, they now have the perfect stage to showcase their skills when they return to their home ground tomorrow on national duty.