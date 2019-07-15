A new innings for cricket on and off the pitch after England’s World Cup win – The Yorkshire Post says

IT WAS rather endearing to see the victorious England cricket team back on the field of play on the morning after their never-to-be-forgotten World Cup win the night before.

Here were a team of heroes strolling around the outfield signing autographs, and posing for pictures, with hundreds of youngsters who had turned up to greet Eoin Morgan’s side – including the Yorkshire trio of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid.

Fast bowling session Joffra Archer meets young plans at The Oval.

Rejoice as England on top of the world after Lord’s drama – The Yorkshire Post says

Perhaps county cricket venues will now be more accommodating of youngsters wanting to play on the pitch during intervals, rather than being sticklers for the rules.

Chris Waters – England take hard road to bask in glory of becoming champions of the world

But, as players and fans relived the dramatic final balls of the game-changing match against New Zealand, it was striking that Morgan – who was born in Dublin – should praise the diversity of his squad. This is important as cricket looks to push back the boundaries and encourage youngsters of all abilities and all faiths to take up the game.

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan parades the trophy at the Oval.

It will also be helped by the fact that more than 8.3 million people watched the closing overs on TV – vindication of the decision by Sky Sports, to share broadcasting rights with Channel 4 after public pressure. Hopefully this highlights, once again, the importance of terrestrial coverage as cricket competes with football for the attention of younger people.

And then there are the players. Level-headed individuals already preparing for their next campaign – an Ashes Test series against Australia – they know that future success is vital on and off the pitch if they’re to continue inspiring the next generation.