A wing and a prayer: conservation in action – The Yorkshire Post says

The island of Sardinia, second largest in the Mediterranean, is known not only for its bountiful seafood but also for sustaining one of the last remaining colonies of griffon vultures – one of the most threatened species on the planet.

On the face if it, it has little in common with Helmsley, a landlocked market town on the edge of Yorkshire’s Howardian Hills. But it is there that a remarkable experiment in front-line conservation has taken place.

The griffon vulture bred in Helmsley

The National Centre for Birds of Prey, which is based there, has bred what is believed to be Britain’s first captive vulture, and taken it to Sardinia to be released into the wild.

This remarkable achievement is the result of years of patient work in attempting to breed a pair of disabled griffon vultures given sanctuary in Helmsley.

It is heartening to acknowledge a story of natural survival in a corner of the world where it was perhaps least expected.