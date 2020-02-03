Ageism absent in America as Iowa begins presidential race – The Yorkshire Post says

THERE is a long-held view in politics that age is no substitute for experience.

Yet this year’s US presidential election appears to be taking this to a new extreme as the Democrats begin to select their candidate to take on 73-year-old Donald Trump this November.

Former vice president Joe Biden is 77 years of age.

The favourites, as voters in Iowa identify their preferred choice,are Bernie Sanders, a veteran US senator who is 78 and bidding to become the oldest first term president in history, and Joe Biden – the former vice president to Barack Obama is, by comparison, a relatively youthful 77 years of age.

Yet, while ageism does appear to exist in British politics, the reverse has been the true in the United States after President Ronald Reagan mocked Walter Mondale in the 1984 election. “I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience,” he said. But there was a difference. President Reagan had charisma. Today’s leaders do not.