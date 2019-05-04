Alarm call for MPs ignoring the tick of the Brexit clock – Tom Richmond

WHEN Theresa May was granted another Brexit reprieve by irritated and impatient EU leaders, it also included a direct warning to factional MPs to get their collective act together.

“Please do not waste this time,” said European Council president Donald Tusk on April 11 after the many misgivings of French leader Emmanuel Macron, amongst others, had been overcome for now.

The House of Commons was largely empty when Theresa may's de facto deputy David Lidington gave an emergency statement on the sacking of Gavin Williamson as Defence Secretary.

Yet, after a 10-day break for Easter, the House of Commons sat for just three days last week, when nothing of any urgency appears to have been discussed and debated.

Gavin Williamson downfall reveals Tory malaise under Theresa May – Tom Richmond

And this week’s proceedings – epitomised by a half-empty Commons chamber for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday – again disregarded the ticking Brexit clock.

On Monday, MPs sat from 2.30pm until 8.10pm (instead of 10pm). On Tuesday, proceedings began at 11.30am and were finished by 4.18pm (as opposed to 7pm) following a debate on a local sixth form college.

Theresa May’s dire situation makes Gordon Brown’s woes seem enviable 10 years ago

And while the Commons kept to its hours on Wednesday, sitting from 11.40am to 7pm, it was only because of a Labour-led debate on Parliament sanctioning a climate emergency – a vote which the Government can ignore.

As for Thursday, the session at 9.30am with transport questions – and non-answers – from Chris Grayling and just a smattering of MPs were present for an emergency statement on Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson’s shock sacking. The day ended at 2.57pm. There was no business yesterday and MPs sit for just three days next week.

Yet, while Brexit and this week’s local elections are both contributory factors, the plain fact of the matter is Parliament has nothing to discuss because the legislative programme has run its course and the Tories did agree to review their relationship with Northern Ireland’s DUP at this point in the Commons cycle.

After unveiling a two-year Queen’s Speech in the wake of the 2017 election to accommodate Brexit, the Government finds itself with very new laws to introduce – despite so much inaction on so many of the ‘burning injustices’ that Mrs May pledged to tackle.

However recent events prove that Mrs May is so weak that she can’t introduce a new Queen’s Speech because of the likelihood that it will be voted down by MPs and trigger a general election. And that is before Brexit backlash at the local elections is factored into the equation.

As I have said before, it is no way to run a government – or a country – but how long can it continue to like this? If only anyone, including Mrs May, knew the answer as MPs risk the EU calling time on Britain’s procrastination and enforcing a no-deal Brexit.

NOW we know it. Brexit is – as I long suspected – to blame for the Government delaying publication of its social care Green Paper on no fewer than five occasions.

Who says so? Health Minister Caroline Dinenage who told social care chiefs this week: “For many months my department has been fighting for political oxygen, for a window of opportunity to deliver the Green Paper.”

She confirmed that the blueprint had been ready since December – further proof, if any was needed, that this is a zombie government on a political life support machine waiting to be put out of its misery.

IT is understandable that some public figures want to snub President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain next month because they’re so appalled by his behaviour.

Yet the likes of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and John Bercow, the outspoken Speaker of the Commons, risk causing great offence of their own to military veterans across the world as well as embarrassing the Queen – still the ultimate diplomat – who is hosting the President and his entourage.

Like it or not, President Trump’s visit coincides with poignant commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the liberation of Europe. This was made possible by America’s steadfast support during the Second World War’s darkest days.

As such, it would have been discourteous not to invite the President – and First Lady – to these shores before world leaders gather on the Normandy beaches to pay their respects.

As age and time catches up with the last surviving D-Day veterans, the Opposition leader and Speaker should remember these events are not about them.

I’d make three further points. First, Mr Corbyn did manage to attend a white-tie state banquet at Buckingham Palace in honour of President Xi of China despite the superpower’s questionable human rights record. Second, Britain’s relationship with the US will still matter long after President Trump has left the White House. Third, soldiers going to war 75 years ago were not given the chance to be choosy about their comrades.

I SUPPOSE I can excuse Yorkshire MPs serving as Ministers for not endorsing the Northern Powerhouse All-Party Parliamentary Group’s open letter to Chancellor Philip Hammond this week calling for a firm commitment to HS3 – the high-speed rail line that will link the region’s major towns and cities.

Yet, given Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker, a senior Government whip, did put pen to paper, it is curious that the likes of David Davis, Philip Davies, Alec Shelbrooke and Sir Greg Knight chose not to do so. There can only be one of two explanations – either they’re satisfied with failing Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s commitments to their voters or they’re not motivated by the importance of the Northern Powerhouse policy agenda. Do tell.

tom.richmond@jpimedia.co.uk