Alistair Brownlee’s superhuman effort ahead of Olympic triathlon title defence – The Yorkshire Post says

ALISTAIR Brownlee isn’t just the best triathlete of all time. Yorkshire’s sporting superman, the reigning double Olympic champion, is the triathlon – along with his younger brother Jonny.

Yet, while Alistair was typically understated when he said that it would be a “bit mad” to give up the chance to defend his title in Tokyo, many would say that he’s a “bit mad” when he has little left to achieve.

Alisitair and Jonny Brownlee celebrate their one-two at the Rio Olympics.

Alistair Brownlee targets defence of triathlon title at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

But that’s not the Brownlee way. For, despite more injuries than medals since the brothers-in arms improved on their 2012 heroics in London by claiming a one-two in Rio four years later, they’ve never shied away from a challenge in their lives.

Brownlee brothers honoured by university in home city Leeds

And while Alistair has been proving himself in the long-distance Ironman races, we wish him well as he tries to qualify for Tokyo. For not only does his resolve make him the world’s foremost triathlete over the past decade and longer, but both superhuman brothers are even better role models who stand for the best of sport. And Yorkshire.