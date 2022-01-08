All Creatures Great and Small’s pulling power as Channel 5 confirms two new series – The Yorkshire Post says

All Creatures Great and Small has become one of Channel 5's most popular programmes.

The first two series of the new All Creatures have been a spectacular ratings success thanks to scandal-free storylines – a rarity in light entertainment – and brilliant acting.

And today’s confirmation that two new series have now been commissioned will only heighten the anticipation of TV viewers, already captivated by vet James Herriot’s blossoming romance with farmer’s daughter Helen Alderson, as well as provide new opportunities to showcase the Dales to tourists.

With Welcome to Yorkshire’s very existence so uncertain, Channel 5’s conscious decision to champion this county’s rural life in so many of its prime-time programmes is priceless publicity from a broadcaster that has quietly become one of this county’s most important friends.

Nicholas Ralph & Rachel Shenton who play James Herriot and Helen Alderson.