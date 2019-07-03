All smiles on the buses of Yorkshire will be just the ticket – The Yorkshire Post says

EVEN though On The Buses, starring actor Reg Varney as driver ‘Stan’ Butler, was one of the more popular sitcoms of its age, it is not emblematic of today’s services.

The majority of buses in Yorkshire are slick and efficient. They are a lifeline to many from young workers to the elderly. And delays are often due to congestion – factors beyond the control of drivers.

Yet, while most are friendly, a small number continue to give their profession a bad name – and this is backed up by a report to West Yorkshire Combined Authority on the decline in bus usage. For, at a time when motoring is frowned upon and when the trains here have never been more unreliable, they believe better eye contact with passengers could be just the ticket.

And so it should. Buses are a public service – and a smile could be just the ticket to changing public perceptions. And, what’s more, it doesn’t cost a penny – something which would resonate with the original On The Buses crew.