Ambitious Lagoon Hull project is perfect example of Yorkshire's entrepreneurial spirit - The Yorkshire Post says

THE exciting and ambitious plan announced today for Lagoon Hull is a perfect example of what Yorkshire’s entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to work together can achieve.

This visionary project, which has the potential to create 14,000 jobs and add £1bn to the value of the region’s economy, has been brought about by close co-operation between business, civic leaders, politicians and academics.

That is testament to Yorkshire’s ability to achieve its full potential when all these sectors pool their expertise for the greater good.

Bringing back world’s oldest steam trawler from Falklands would be fitting symbol of Hull’s maritime city status: The Yorkshire Post says

By doing so, they send the most powerful of messages to Government that a strategy set and pursued vigorously within this region can create enormous benefits because it is tailored precisely to its needs.

The importance of local knowledge in achieving this cannot be overstated.

In this instance, the driving force is Tim Rix, the fifth generation to run his family company and a prominent figure within regional business organisations

It means the plans have very deep roots in Hull’s heritage and a profound understanding of how to benefit both the city and the wider economy.

Multi-million pound boost for Hull maritime project

The value of that is to be seen in the project’s multiple aims – to create wealth and work for local people, to boost the fortunes of this historic port, and to protect Hull from the risk of flooding which has caused such devastation and heartache in the past.

All of those will be cheered not only by the people of Hull, but by everybody who works to make Yorkshire the best it can be.