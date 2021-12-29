An abject failure to protect at risk children as criminal gangs exploit weaknesses in social care – The Yorkshire Post says

Young people in care can be more susceptible to criminality, a shocking new report by Anne Longfield, the former Children's Commissioner, has discovered.

Yet, while Indian independence and civil rights defined Gandhi, his words of wisdom still resonate – even more so in Britain over care policy.

Not only have successive governments ignored the importance of fully funded and functional care system for the elderly, but equally shocking is the betrayal of young people in care.

This is the damning finding of the Commission on Young Lives instigated by Anne Longfield which found that some teenagers in care become even more susceptible to county lines drugs networks and criminal exploitation.

Today the former Children’s Commissioner condemns existing support as “infuriatingly inadequate” and her report even suggests that criminal gangs have even been known to be tipped off from within local councils when vulnerable teenagers are moved into unregulated accommodation.

The result is criminal records and notoriety that make it even harder for the youngsters concerned, already disadvantaged by circumstances, to make any success of their futures.

At least there’s grudging acceptance from the Department for Education, as it undertakes its own review of children’s social care, that new national standards are required.

What it does not say, however, in its response is the extent to which this scandal has been fuelled by austerity – social workers say their already thankless task has been made even harder by funding cuts – and inadequate oversight during the Covid pandemic.

Anne Longfield is the former Children's Commissioner.

Either way, the DfE will be betraying Ghandi’ maxim unless it works with Ms Longfield, and her team, to take immediate action to prevent already vulnerable children being placed at greater risk by the guardians who are supposed to care for them.