Anniversary event will preserve war legacy of symbolic St Joan of Arc church - The Yorkshire Post says

The symbolism of the church of St Joan of Arc, outside the military base at Catterick, is one that has been largely forgotten with the passage of time.

But as a church of national significance, as this country’s memorial for the Catholic army and flying corps personnel who died in the First World War, it will rightfully be given its due as it marks its 90th anniversary with a rededication event.

Behind the Romanesque chapel, which was financed with the help of soldiers’ savings, are the stories of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during a conflict that claimed the lives of thousands.

As the Reverend behind the forthcoming anniversary event points out, this is an opportunity to raise awareness of the church’s existence as a memorial deemed fit for such grave loss and to celebrate Catholic life in the forces. Though that generation may no longer be present, it is important their legacy lives on, with events such as this.