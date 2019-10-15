Any Dream Will Do as Andrew Lloyd-Webber makes the case for music lessons in all schools – The Yorkshire Post says

PERHAPS the song Any Dream Will Do – one of West End impresario Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s many musical compositions – could be used to inspire a new talent contest to promote the importance of musical education in the country’s schools.

For, while he remains a great champion of the performing arts, and remains committed to projects intended to boost participation, he is concerned that music is being marginalised by many schools because of funding pressures and a dearth of qualified teachers.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is given a violin lesson by 10 year old Jessica Kelly during a visit to Faith Primary School in Liverpool, where he met children taking part in the In Harmony project, which is supported by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and is helping school children learn to play musical instruments.

And this is regrettable. For, while priority will always be given to key subjects, it is activities like music – and sport for that matter – which can help youngsters to broaden their horizons and become more rounded individuals.

All the more reason for Lord Lloyd-Webber to sing from the rooftops about the importance of music lessons until the Government listens and strikes the right note with its response.