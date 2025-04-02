Assisted dying debate needs to continue in the spirit that it began

The initial debate around the Assisted Dying Bill in November represented the best of Parliament. Free from the whip, MPs were able to debate and vote with their conscience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it cleared the first hurdle, it was evident that there was still some way to go in giving terminally ill people the opportunity to end their lives.

However, that debate was not and should not be the end of the discussion. And subsequent changes to the bill mean that MPs are allowed to change their minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To dismiss criticism of the bill as “nonsense” betrays the spirit in which the debate was initially had. While it is understandable that emotions on both sides are high, it is a matter that needs to be considered carefully.

Lucy Davenport, Sir Max Hill, Kim Leadbeater, Dr Marie Tidball, Lesley Storey and Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst at a press conference to discuss the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Neither side’s concerns can be dismissed out of hand. Dropping of the High Court safeguard has set alarm bells ringing, given it was sold as a key part of the legislation.

Instead the High Court safeguard will now be replaced with expert panels. Assisted dying cannot become an easy way out for inadequate care.

At the same time, those who are for assisted dying legislation understandably feel anxious that the opportunity may slip away from them should the bill not pass with Sir Max Hill, a former director of public prosecutions and supporter of legalising assisted dying, calling it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity”.

MPs are expected to vote on further amendments to the bill at report stage on April 25.