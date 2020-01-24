Auschwitz 75th anniversary exposes hatred and intolerance in the human heart as Prince Charles speaks out – The Yorkshire Post says

IT IS impossible to understate the symbolism, or significance, of Prince Charles’s visit to Israel to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau from Nazi tyranny.

For, as most of the world unites to remember the Holocaust’s scar on humanity, tensions in the Middle East are still profound while lingering anti-Semitism continues to contaminate political discourse here.

The Prince of Wales (second left) and Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (right) during a visit to the Shrine of the Book at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on the first day of his visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

And, as the Prince of Wales used his official speech to warn that “hatred and intolerance still lurk in the human heart”, his comments about “verbal violence” were profound.

He said: “Knowing, as we do, the darkness to which such behaviour leads, we must be vigilant in discerning these ever-changing threats; we must be fearless in confronting falsehoods and resolute in resisting words and acts of violence. And we must never rest in seeking to create mutual understanding and respect.” The shame is that this still has to be restated 75 years after Auschwitz.